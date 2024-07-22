Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,051,845 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051,845 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $245,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Shares of CL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,903. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

