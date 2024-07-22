Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of Karat Packaging worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Karat Packaging Stock Performance
Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The stock has a market cap of $591.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.06. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.
Karat Packaging Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karat Packaging
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.