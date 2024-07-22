Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 15,903.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 446,097 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $84,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 70.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.5 %

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.31. The stock had a trading volume of 812,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.01.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.