Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,888 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of CareDx worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 106,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

CareDx Trading Up 2.8 %

CareDx stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 332,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,781. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

