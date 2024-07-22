Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 184,509 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Reliance makes up about 1.2% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $358,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Reliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.12. 284,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

