Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 148,676 shares.The stock last traded at $86.78 and had previously closed at $88.61.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

