94,541 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $13,368,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HNI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.76. 205,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,929. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,119. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

