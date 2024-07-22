8,424 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Choreo LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,752. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

