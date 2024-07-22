5,115 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 962,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,457,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

