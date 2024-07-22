10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

10x Genomics stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,289 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,894,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,780,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after buying an additional 693,422 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

