zkSync (ZK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $139.16 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, zkSync has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $697.78 million and approximately $139.16 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.17776787 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $132,891,232.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

