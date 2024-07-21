Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.