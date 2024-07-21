Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

AN opened at $173.80 on Friday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,703 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,790 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

