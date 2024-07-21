Wrapped Pulse Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $419.65 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,664,193,558,661 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,666,131,420,084.246. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005009 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $5,062,075.40 traded over the last 24 hours.”

