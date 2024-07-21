Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.43 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.