Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.43 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

