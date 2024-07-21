Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $52,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.11. 445,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,917. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

