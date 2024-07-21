Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.29. 13,775,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,171,430. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $281.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

