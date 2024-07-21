Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $17.85 Million in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 842,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,847,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.52% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,077. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,143,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,015,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,143,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,015,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 881,678 shares of company stock worth $24,491,344 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

