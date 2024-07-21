Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,999 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 2.27% of 89bio worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 104.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

89bio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 934,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,042. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

