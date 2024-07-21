Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $59.01 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,163 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.49% of Avient worth $59,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 519,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,879. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

