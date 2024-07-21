Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $56.21 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $56,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $796.78. 8,351,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,195. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $850.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.84.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

