Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $45.75 Million Stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,823 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.43% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $45,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $726,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.