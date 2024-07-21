Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $43.73 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 284,652 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $43,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 904.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

