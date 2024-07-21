Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $34.72 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,042 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $34,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alkermes by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,870,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

