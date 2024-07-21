Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 359,937 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,937 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.50% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $36,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.19. 1,792,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock worth $772,476,647. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.