Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 189.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750,572 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $69,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

