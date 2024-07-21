Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 83,421 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.74. 997,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.