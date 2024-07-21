Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 843,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.53% of GitLab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,557. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

