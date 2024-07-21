Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 3,117 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.88.

Lennar Trading Up 0.5 %

LEN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.99.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.