Western Union’s (WU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE WU opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Union by 7,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 186,922 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,822 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,682,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 721,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

