WEMIX (WEMIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001772 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $491.35 million and $3.18 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 528,672,262 coins and its circulating supply is 408,165,638 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 528,619,197.8004063 with 408,137,769.77855325 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.21463188 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,674,252.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

