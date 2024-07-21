Wells Fargo & Company Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $18.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OI. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.89.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

