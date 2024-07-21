Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.86 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00005357 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $101.05 million and $3.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.60864872 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $3,773,830.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

