Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $187,500.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00.

Veracyte Trading Down 3.1 %

VCYT opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after buying an additional 242,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 503,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 122,574 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

