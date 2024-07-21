Venom (VENOM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Venom has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Venom has a market cap of $285.06 million and $1.35 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15016196 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,700,549.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

