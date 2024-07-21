Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $2,711,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $72.72. 5,593,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

