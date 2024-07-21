Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VHT stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.90. 78,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,854. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $277.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.15.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

