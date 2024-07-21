Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,526,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 53,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.80% of Western Digital worth $2,629,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,339,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,147,000 after buying an additional 67,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 4,315,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.