Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 486,900 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,680,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.77% of PACCAR worth $7,641,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.0 %

PCAR stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.81. 4,135,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

