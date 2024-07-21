Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,411,333 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,932,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,411,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $3,085,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,857 shares of company stock worth $734,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. 7,149,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

