Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 343,804 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,749,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.71% of Valero Energy worth $5,419,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. 1,582,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.09 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

