Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 165,904 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,131,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.59% of Raymond James worth $2,842,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.2 %

RJF traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

