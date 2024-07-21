Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 60,548 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,108,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.51% of Williams Companies worth $4,992,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,111. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

