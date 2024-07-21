Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 39,114 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,264,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $5,927,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

