Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,603,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 94,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Aptiv worth $2,517,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,312,000 after acquiring an additional 395,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $302,902,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,241,000 after acquiring an additional 230,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 5,526,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

