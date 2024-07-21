Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $6,256,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $796.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $850.79 and its 200-day moving average is $804.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

