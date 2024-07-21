Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.92% of Public Storage worth $6,075,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.65. The company had a trading volume of 494,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,867. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $314.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.52.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.