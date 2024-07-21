Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.29 Billion Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.65% of Realty Income worth $7,290,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $224,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 40.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 432,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 182,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 3,722,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,351. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

