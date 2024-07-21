Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.54 Billion Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,128,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $5,542,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

