Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.90 Billion Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,714,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.62% of Prudential Financial worth $4,897,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $123.76. 1,427,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,839. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

